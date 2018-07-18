|
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Chicago 2018
TFcon Chicago 2018 Tickets are now on sale: https://www.tfcon.com/tickets TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, IL with special guests BUD DAVIS (the voices of Generation 1 Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking) and STEPEHEN KEENER (the voices of Generation 1 Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr. Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok) with more TBA. The TFcon Chicago 2018 hotel block is now available. You can book your room » Continue Reading.
The post Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Chicago 2018
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN