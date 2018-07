Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,683

Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Chicago 2018



TFcon Chicago 2018 Tickets are now on sale:



The post







More... TFcon Chicago 2018 Tickets are now on sale: https://www.tfcon.com/tickets TFcon – America’s largest fan-run Transformers convention returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, IL with special guests BUD DAVIS (the voices of Generation 1 Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking) and STEPEHEN KEENER (the voices of Generation 1 Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr. Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok) with more TBA. The TFcon Chicago 2018 hotel block is now available. You can book your room » Continue Reading. The post Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Chicago 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN __________________Thewill returnat the– 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.Special guests:DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers AnimatedGARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and CybertronHAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writerAARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designerJAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost LightALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artistNICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artistSARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artistPlus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN