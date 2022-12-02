Thanks to a post in the*HOBBYMIZER ??? Facebook group
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Voyager IDW Tarn & Leo Prime. These figures have showed up at some collectible stores in Hong Kong. IDW Tarn looks like an amazing figure with a great poseability range and sculpt that we are sure will please his loyal fans. Leo Prime is the Legacy representation of Beast Wars II Lio Convoy which bring us a cartoon-accurate robot mode with a realistic beast mode as it has been with most of the Kingdom/Legacy Beast » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Voyager IDW Tarn & Leo Prime In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...