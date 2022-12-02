Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Voyager IDW Tarn & Leo Prime In-Hand Images


Thanks to a post in the*HOBBYMIZER ??? Facebook group*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Voyager IDW Tarn &#038; Leo Prime. These figures have showed up at some collectible stores in Hong Kong. IDW Tarn looks like an amazing figure with a great poseability range and sculpt that we are sure will please his loyal fans. Leo Prime is the Legacy representation of Beast Wars II Lio Convoy which bring us a cartoon-accurate robot mode with a realistic beast mode as it has been with most of the Kingdom/Legacy Beast &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Voyager IDW Tarn & Leo Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



