Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Images

Courtesy of Cybertron Phillipines *we can share our first images of the content of the Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack. We are sure many fans would be happy with the confirmation that this pack contains re-issues of the original Takara Tomy War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon. Check the images after the jump and the sound off on the 2005 Board!