Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,082

Re: Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Imag It's a cool idea to get some hard to find figures from Prime.



But, it also makes me wish that we had an anniversary set for TF animated, with some of those unreleased figures.