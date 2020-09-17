Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Images
Courtesy of Cybertron Phillipines*we can share our first images of the content of the Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack. We are sure many fans would be happy with the confirmation that this pack contains re-issues of the original Takara Tomy War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon. Check the images after the jump and the sound off on the 2005 Board!
