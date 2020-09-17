Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,382
Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Images


Courtesy of Cybertron Phillipines*we can share our first images of the content of the Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack. We are sure many fans would be happy with the confirmation that this pack contains re-issues of the original Takara Tomy War Breakdown and Jet Vehicon. Check the images after the jump and the sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:45 AM   #2
Janitor
Cybertron
Janitor's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Markham
Posts: 1,185
Re: Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Imag
Already have Breakdown but maaaan need that Jet Vehicon. Wished they’d release as singles, especially for troop-building purposes
Janitor is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:49 AM   #3
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,547
Re: Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Imag
Jet Vehicon looks neat. Breakdown is in desperate need of paint. Was this during the period where Hasbro and Takara thought it would be okay to go back to stickers?
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #4
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,082
Re: Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary 2-Pack War Breakdown & Jet Vehicon First Imag
It's a cool idea to get some hard to find figures from Prime.

But, it also makes me wish that we had an anniversary set for TF animated, with some of those unreleased figures.
Ultra Maverick is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy MP-18 STREAK / Silverstreak Nissan Fairlady MIB
Transformers
Transformers Super Link 2004 SD-02 Iron Hide (Energon Ironhide) MIP COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars BW 1996 Terrorsaur **Modified** (rock blister variant)
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars BW 1998 Bantor MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Superion Aerialbots Combiner Wars - 5 LOT MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.