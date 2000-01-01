TRANSFORMERS G1 & OTHERS FOR SALE

fortress maximus 1750.00

boxed original g1, with insert & all insert pieces

unused decals, manual & all parts there

bone white, very minty box





bombshell 225.00

canadian box, factory sealed





pounce & wingspan 200.00

canadian box with original inserts

complete, with manual





perceptor 170.00

u.s box with insert & side cardboard insert

complete, with manual





rodimus major 50.00

licenced reissue,complete

with instructions & unused decals



bombshell 35.00

dead mint, complete

with canadian manual





shrapnel 25.00

near mint, slight chrome wear to antenna's

complete





rollbar 20.00

complete with canadian tech





micromasters

range from 5.00 to 35.00



overlord 45.00

titans returns, factory sealed







OTHER TOY LINES



super gobots (tonka)

stacks complete 35.00

vamp rare series 3 60.00



star wars

zuckuss 25.00

dengar 25.00





gi.joe

bats (broken crotch) complete 40.00

techno-viper complete 25.00

windmill complete 25.00



kenner super powers

kalibak 85.00

