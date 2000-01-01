Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TRANSFORMERS G1 & OTHERS FOR SALE
Items for sale
more pics on any items(upon request)

fortress maximus 1750.00
boxed original g1, with insert & all insert pieces
unused decals, manual & all parts there
bone white, very minty box


bombshell 225.00
canadian box, factory sealed


pounce & wingspan 200.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete, with manual


pounce & wingspan 200.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete, with manual


perceptor 170.00
u.s box with insert & side cardboard insert
complete, with manual


rodimus major 50.00
licenced reissue,complete
with instructions & unused decals

bombshell 35.00
dead mint, complete
with canadian manual


shrapnel 25.00
near mint, slight chrome wear to antenna's
complete


rollbar 20.00
complete with canadian tech


micromasters
range from 5.00 to 35.00

overlord 45.00
titans returns, factory sealed



OTHER TOY LINES

super gobots (tonka)
stacks complete 35.00
vamp rare series 3 60.00

star wars
zuckuss 25.00
dengar 25.00


gi.joe
bats (broken crotch) complete 40.00
techno-viper complete 25.00
windmill complete 25.00

kenner super powers
kalibak 85.00
