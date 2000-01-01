|
TRANSFORMERS G1 & OTHERS FOR SALE
Items for sale
more pics on any items(upon request)
fortress maximus 1750.00
boxed original g1, with insert & all insert pieces
unused decals, manual & all parts there
bone white, very minty box
bombshell 225.00
canadian box, factory sealed
pounce & wingspan 200.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete, with manual
perceptor 170.00
u.s box with insert & side cardboard insert
complete, with manual
rodimus major 50.00
licenced reissue,complete
with instructions & unused decals
bombshell 35.00
dead mint, complete
with canadian manual
shrapnel 25.00
near mint, slight chrome wear to antenna's
complete
rollbar 20.00
complete with canadian tech
micromasters
range from 5.00 to 35.00
overlord 45.00
titans returns, factory sealed
OTHER TOY LINES
super gobots (tonka)
stacks complete 35.00
vamp rare series 3 60.00
star wars
zuckuss 25.00
dengar 25.00
gi.joe
bats (broken crotch) complete 40.00
techno-viper complete 25.00
windmill complete 25.00
kenner super powers
kalibak 85.00
