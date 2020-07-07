|
Transformers Earthrise ER-13 Sunstreaker New Stock Images
Via Autobase Aichi
we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise ER-13 Sunstreaker. The images shared by Takara Tomy show*Sunstreaker toy itself giving us a clear look at the tobot mode, his posability and alt mode. A very nice addition to the Earthrise line. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
