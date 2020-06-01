Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet New Stock Images


Autobase Aichi*have shared a new set of stock images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet. We have some extra shots at the robot and vehicle modes plus some other previously seen images. The Autobot doctor from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie will be a Target exclusive for the US market. Check out the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions about this new Masterpiece figure on the 2005 Boards. &#160;

