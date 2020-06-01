|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet New Stock Images
Autobase Aichi
*have shared a new set of stock images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet. We have some extra shots at the robot and vehicle modes plus some other previously seen images. The Autobot doctor from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie will be a Target exclusive for the US market.
Check out the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions about this new Masterpiece figure on the 2005 Boards.  
The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca