Ill be presenting an online panel on my Twitch Channel
on Sunday July 12th
, 2020, the weekend that TFcon was originally scheduled. Join me starting at 5:30 pm EST
as I discuss the Japanese Franchises that Influenced Transformers
.
I first presented this panel live at TFcon in 2016 and it was a huge hit. I'm adding some new content this time around, as I don't have to worry about running out of time.
It's no replacement for the real TFcon but I hope we can have some fun online and capture a little bit of that convention magic.
You can help by posting, retweeting, and spreading the word!
More info on my website.
My post on Twitter
(please retweet this).
Facebook Event page
.
Hope to see you there!
Sayonara.