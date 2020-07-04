Ninjatron Overlord of all Ninjas Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Under a Bandanna Posts: 453

A Virtual Transformers Convention Panel!





Ill be presenting an online panel on my Sunday July 12th, 2020, the weekend that TFcon was originally scheduled. Join me starting at 5:30 pm EST as I discuss the Japanese Franchises that Influenced Transformers.



I first presented this panel live at TFcon in 2016 and it was a huge hit. I'm adding some new content this time around, as I don't have to worry about running out of time.



It's no replacement for the real TFcon but I hope we can have some fun online and capture a little bit of that convention magic.



You can help by posting, retweeting, and spreading the word!



More info









Facebook Event page.





Hope to see you there!



Sayonara. Ill be presenting an online panel on my Twitch Channel on, 2020, the weekend that TFcon was originally scheduled. Join me starting atas I discuss theI first presented this panel live at TFcon in 2016 and it was a huge hit. I'm adding some new content this time around, as I don't have to worry about running out of time.It's no replacement for the real TFcon but I hope we can have some fun online and capture a little bit of that convention magic.You can help by posting, retweeting, and spreading the word!More info on my website. My post on Twitter (please retweet this).Hope to see you there!Sayonara. Attached Thumbnails

- My Website - Twitter - deviantART - Tumblr - Insta - About.me -

__________________