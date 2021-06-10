Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Debuts July 29 on Netflix


Netflix Geeked Facebook sounds off the Earthrise Netflix debut date alarm for July 29th and shares two new promotional images featuring the Maximals and Predacons watching the Ark and the Nemesis falling from the sky respectively. Set your calendar reminder, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Debuts July 29 on Netflix appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



