Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted/Trade GiJoe Classified and Marvel Legends
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:31 PM   #1
Dangard Ace
Alternator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 953
Wanted/Trade GiJoe Classified and Marvel Legends
Looking to trade for

Marvel Legends Stiltman,
Marvel Legends Beetle,
ML Psylocke (purple suit).

GIJoe Classified Major Bludd
GIJoe Classifies Vipers

Stuff I’ve got to trade
https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80529
Dangard Ace is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-E27 Seeker Elite 2-Pack coneheads
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Bumblebee" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Autobot Drift" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Decepticon Robot
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Tank
Transformers
Transforming Robot Truck ~ Motorized Action Figure 1980s Japan 3? Transformer KO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.