The 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #3 makes a savage landing just in time for your New Comic Book Day pull list tomorrow, as the Predacons have taken their first prisoner. Size up the artwork after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! As Megatron and Tarantulas run their interrogation, dissent stirs in the Predacon ranks. Who'll give first-the dissatisfied Dinobot or the captured Maximal? The Beast Wars rage on! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Cover Artist)





