[SALE, Toronto, ON] CHUG, FOC, Combiner Wars, Starscreams, 3rdParty Transformers Sale
Hi Everyone!
So this has been a most difficult week, those who saw my thread in General Discussion understand, but I need to liquidate parts of my cherished Transformers.
As I have never sold Transformers before, I have traded Transformers on here, please feel free to make an offer on one or all of the Transformers, I will give discounts the more you purchase! I will in the upcoming days after scouring TFW2005 and Cybertron.ca and various TF websites, attempt to put up a pricing but it will be pretty general across the board (deluxes at one price, voyagers at one price, legends at one price) with any exceptions to that rule noted but of course when that happens, let me know if my pricing is wildly off base.
I live downtown Toronto and don't have a car, if we make a deal and you can't come to me, as long as you can meet me at a TTC station, we're good.
There will be a ton of stuff added as I continue going through everything but as I lost count at 70 Transformers, I'm going to start this listing by chronological year because that's how I curated my collection.
1984
Bumblebee & Blazemaster (Generations, 2013)
Windcharger (Combiner Wars, 2015)
Wheeljack (Generations, 2011)
Trailbreaker (Generations, 2013)
Ironhide (Universe, 2008)
Ratchet (Universe, 2009)
Special Ops Jazz (Reveal The Shield, 2010)
Silverstreak (Universe, 2008) aka Bluestreak
Prowl (Universe, 2008)
Optimus Prime The Ultimate Battle (Classics, 2006)
Ravage (Titans Return, 2016)
Skywarp (Classics, 2006)
Starscream (Universe, 2009)
Thundercracker (Generations, 2011)
Megatron The Ultimate Battle (Classics, 2006)
1985
Perceptor (Reveal The Shield, 2010)
Grimlock (Classics, 2006)
Warpath (Universe, 2008)
Warpath (Generations, 2011)
Warpath (Combiner Wars, 2015)
Hoist (Generations, 2013)
Inferno (Universe, 2008)
Red Alert (Generations, 2010)
Jetfire (Classics, 2006)
Astrotrain (Classics, 2006)
Blitzwing (Generations, 2013)
Dirge (Generations, 2010)
Ramjet (Classics, 2007)
Thrust (Generations, 2010)
Doomshot & Megatron (Titans Return, 2016)
1986
Sergeant Kup (Generations, 2011)
Wreck-Gar (Reveal The Shield, 2011)
Springer (Generations GDO, 2012)
Arcee (Generations, 2014)
Chromia (Generations, 2014)
Galvatron (Universe, 2008)
Nucleon & Galvatron (Titans Return, 2016)
Blast Off (Combiner Wars, 2015)
Octane (Universe, 2008)
Scourge (Generations, 2011)
Cyclonus (Combiner Wars, 2015)
1987
Brainstorm (Generations, 2014)
Repugnus (Titans Return, 2016)
FALL OF CYBERTRON
Optimus Prime
Autobot Jazz
Kickback
Ultra Magnus
Thundercracker
Skywarp
Soundwave with Laserbeak
-Ravage & Decepticon Rumble
-Decepticon Frenzy & Ratbat
Autobot Blaster with Steeljaw
-Eject & Ramhorn
-Autobot Rewind & Sunder
SDCC
2014 SDCC Transformers: Age of Extinction Dinobots Set with Pop-Up HQ (quite a large box!)
2014 Amazon Transformers: Age of Extinction Dinobot Slog (Sludge G1 colors to match above SDCC set)
STARSCREAMS
WILL FILL OUT IN THE MORNING...
3RD PARTY
MakeToys
Striker Manus MTCD-01 (Voyager Class Optimus Prime)
PlanetX
PX-09 Mors (Voyager Class FOC Starscream)
PICTURES WILL BE COMING SOON
