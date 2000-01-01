vjcheng Generation 2 Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 137

[SALE, Toronto, ON] CHUG, FOC, Combiner Wars, Starscreams, 3rdParty Transformers Sale Hi Everyone!



So this has been a most difficult week, those who saw my thread in General Discussion understand, but I need to liquidate parts of my cherished Transformers.



As I have never sold Transformers before, I have traded Transformers on here, please feel free to make an offer on one or all of the Transformers, I will give discounts the more you purchase! I will in the upcoming days after scouring TFW2005 and Cybertron.ca and various TF websites, attempt to put up a pricing but it will be pretty general across the board (deluxes at one price, voyagers at one price, legends at one price) with any exceptions to that rule noted but of course when that happens, let me know if my pricing is wildly off base.



I live downtown Toronto and don't have a car, if we make a deal and you can't come to me, as long as you can meet me at a TTC station, we're good.



There will be a ton of stuff added as I continue going through everything but as I lost count at 70 Transformers, I'm going to start this listing by chronological year because that's how I curated my collection.



1984



Bumblebee & Blazemaster (Generations, 2013)

Windcharger (Combiner Wars, 2015)

Wheeljack (Generations, 2011)

Trailbreaker (Generations, 2013)

Ironhide (Universe, 2008)

Ratchet (Universe, 2009)

Special Ops Jazz (Reveal The Shield, 2010)

Silverstreak (Universe, 2008) aka Bluestreak

Prowl (Universe, 2008)

Optimus Prime The Ultimate Battle (Classics, 2006)



Ravage (Titans Return, 2016)

Skywarp (Classics, 2006)

Starscream (Universe, 2009)

Thundercracker (Generations, 2011)

Megatron The Ultimate Battle (Classics, 2006)



1985



Perceptor (Reveal The Shield, 2010)

Grimlock (Classics, 2006)

Warpath (Universe, 2008)

Warpath (Generations, 2011)

Warpath (Combiner Wars, 2015)

Hoist (Generations, 2013)

Inferno (Universe, 2008)

Red Alert (Generations, 2010)

Jetfire (Classics, 2006)



Astrotrain (Classics, 2006)

Blitzwing (Generations, 2013)

Dirge (Generations, 2010)

Ramjet (Classics, 2007)

Thrust (Generations, 2010)

Doomshot & Megatron (Titans Return, 2016)



1986



Sergeant Kup (Generations, 2011)

Wreck-Gar (Reveal The Shield, 2011)

Springer (Generations GDO, 2012)

Arcee (Generations, 2014)

Chromia (Generations, 2014)



Galvatron (Universe, 2008)

Nucleon & Galvatron (Titans Return, 2016)

Blast Off (Combiner Wars, 2015)

Octane (Universe, 2008)

Scourge (Generations, 2011)

Cyclonus (Combiner Wars, 2015)



1987



Brainstorm (Generations, 2014)

Repugnus (Titans Return, 2016)



FALL OF CYBERTRON



Optimus Prime

Autobot Jazz

Kickback

Ultra Magnus

Thundercracker

Skywarp



Soundwave with Laserbeak

-Ravage & Decepticon Rumble

-Decepticon Frenzy & Ratbat



Autobot Blaster with Steeljaw

-Eject & Ramhorn

-Autobot Rewind & Sunder



SDCC

2014 SDCC Transformers: Age of Extinction Dinobots Set with Pop-Up HQ (quite a large box!)

2014 Amazon Transformers: Age of Extinction Dinobot Slog (Sludge G1 colors to match above SDCC set)



STARSCREAMS



3RD PARTY



MakeToys

Striker Manus MTCD-01 (Voyager Class Optimus Prime)



PlanetX

PX-09 Mors (Voyager Class FOC Starscream)



