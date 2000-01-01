Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:34 AM   #1
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,617
TLK Deluxe Wave 3 on TRU.ca
The extra 15% off today/tomorrow did stack with the ongoing sale.

Crosshairs:
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599096

BB:
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599106

Strafe:
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599036
