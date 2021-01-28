Transformers: Cyberverse is jumping from Cartoon Network to get onboard Netflix. Official Transformers YouTube Channel is revealing their plans for the upcoming
Cyberverse TV Movies (a.k.a. Season 4). Hasbro has this to say: “Transformers: Cyberverse ? New Netflix Specials Out Nov 21! ?” Other than the premiere date of November 21st, 2021, it is interesting to note that Hasbro is partnering up with Netflix even more. With War For Cybertron and the unnamed future series debuting on this streaming giant, Hasbro is also switching the*Power Rangers
*series and the new My Little Pony movie to Netflix.
The post Transformers: Cyberverse TV Movies Set To Air As Netflix Specials
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca