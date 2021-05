Transformers: Cyberverse TV Movies Set To Air As Netflix Specials

Transformers: Cyberverse is jumping from Cartoon Network to get onboard Netflix. Official Transformers YouTube Channel is revealing their plans for the upcoming Cyberverse TV Movies (a.k.a. Season 4). Hasbro has this to say: "Transformers: Cyberverse ? New Netflix Specials Out Nov 21! ?" Other than the premiere date of November 21st, 2021, it is interesting to note that Hasbro is partnering up with Netflix even more. With War For Cybertron and the unnamed future series debuting on this streaming giant, Hasbro is also switching the* Power Rangers *series and the new My Little Pony movie to Netflix.