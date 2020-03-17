|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #1 4-Page Preview Including Milne Line A
Now is the time to feast your optics upon a 4-page preview of Transformers vs. The Terminator issue #1
via SYFY WIRE
, featuring line art by IDW artist & TFW2005 member Alex Milne
plus commentary by Editor in Chief John Barber
and Editor David Mariotte
. “The Terminator is at its core a story about a freedom fighter from Earth’s future coming back in time to prevent evil robot beings from wiping out his kind and taking over the planet,” Mariotte explains to SYFY WIRE. “Transformers is about good and evil robotic beings battling for what » Continue Reading.
