The Toys That Made Us TF episode



A shot of part of my collection was also shown at the end of the episode in the credits.



What did you guys think of the episode? I enjoyed it, they missed a bunch of the history of G1 passing over Japan, Europe (and by extension Canada), and South America. Cool to see the Microchange VHS.





