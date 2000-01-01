Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page The Toys That Made Us TF episode
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:32 PM   #1
brr-icy
G1 Collector
brr-icy's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Posts: 6,468
Send a message via MSN to brr-icy
The Toys That Made Us TF episode
What did you guys think of the episode? I enjoyed it, they missed a bunch of the history of G1 passing over Japan, Europe (and by extension Canada), and South America. Cool to see the Microchange VHS.

A shot of part of my collection was also shown at the end of the episode in the credits.

__________________

my collection ^ Brr-icy Photgraphy on Facebook
Mostly G1 Japan Want list My Blog
my feedback:
Cybertron.ca
TFW
brr-icy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime original art for Rocawear shirt by Keron Grant
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Bruticus
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
Superion Maximus 100% Complete Energon Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Bruticus Maximus w/CrossFire (XFire) Add-on Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.