IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #32


PREVIEWSworld moves two more pages of Transformers issue #32 fast, so check out the attached artwork then share your thoughts about “Lord of Misrule, Test Flight II” on the 2005 boards! Jumpstream’s expanded teleporting powers have left her stranded and alone. She has only one option to return home, but is she willing to do it? Plus, her adventures herald the return of Cybertron’s Lord of Misrule. But who are they and how will they change Cybertron’s future? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova, Angel Hernandez (Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #32 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
