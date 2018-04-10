|
TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Slash Gallery
We’re back with another photoshoot for Power of the Primes – and we’re unleashing the Dinobots with the newest member of the crew, Slash
! A female Dinobot who transforms into a raptor, Slash’s bio suggests she is a tracker – which means she is well suited as a Legend class figure which is usually where the scout and espionage type characters like Bumblebee feature. Slash’s design also features some cool tricks, including a transformation that seems to be inspired by Beast Wars Dinobot. The overall design manages to successfully evoke all the features that made the look of the » Continue Reading.
