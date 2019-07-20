Great news for Jada Toys Metalfigs
fans, as site sponsor Entertainment Earth opened pre-orders for the Transformers Diorama Scene Box Set first seen during Toyark
coverage of last year’s Comic-Con: Autobots vs. Decepticons in a box! These highly collectable, stylized Transformers G1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Megatron as 2 3/4-inch tall die-cast metal and plastic figures recreating an epic battle scene! The superior paint quality and craftsmanship are staged in dynamic poses and ready for action! Score your $15.99 set here
, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
