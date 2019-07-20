Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jada Toys Metalfigs: Transformers G1 Diorama Scene Box Set
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,970
Jada Toys Metalfigs: Transformers G1 Diorama Scene Box Set


Great news for Jada Toys Metalfigs fans, as site sponsor Entertainment Earth opened pre-orders for the Transformers Diorama Scene Box Set first seen during Toyark coverage of last year’s Comic-Con: Autobots vs. Decepticons in a box! These highly collectable, stylized Transformers G1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Megatron as 2 3/4-inch tall die-cast metal and plastic figures recreating an epic battle scene! The superior paint quality and craftsmanship are staged in dynamic poses and ready for action! Score your $15.99 set here, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post Jada Toys Metalfigs: Transformers G1 Diorama Scene Box Set appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 vintage Metroplex figure 95% complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 vintage Omega Supreme figure 100% complete Must see!
Transformers
Transformers Master piece MP-13 Soundwave Takara Japan Mint Must see!
Transformers
Transformers WFC Seige TRU Exclusive Micromaster 10 pack MISB #1
Transformers
Transfomers WFC War For Cybertron: Siege PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON, MISB (Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30's Lot year 2014-2015
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.