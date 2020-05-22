Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #23 iTunes Preview


Cybertron has suffered, the world is in chaos and the situation on the ground truly is a crisis in Transformers issue #23 with artwork for the three-page preview ready for your optics to scan via iTunes Apple Books &#38; TFW2005 member Lucas35. Join in the discussion about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Joana Lafuente (Cover Artist), Aline Herzspalter Baumgartner (Cover Artist), Corey Lewis (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #23 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



