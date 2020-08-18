Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,339

Via Kreemzek Reviews on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Selects Bugbite. Bugbite is a repaint of Earthrise Bumblebee Cliffjumper in colors that match the old E-Hobby exclusive of the same name. A nice and fun figure showing the new Mercenaries insignia and mixing Bumblebee's head in Cliffjumper's body. We can share for you several comparisons shots next to Earthrise Cliffjumper and the upcoming Netflix WFC Bumblebee. Bugbite was revealed as a fan-channel figure past August and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links: Sponsor Links: TFSource, Entertainment Earth,





