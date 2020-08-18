Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Selects Bugbite In-Hand Images



Via Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Bugbite. Bugbite is a repaint of Earthrise*Bumblebee*Cliffjumper in colors that match the old E-Hobby exclusive of the same name. A nice and fun figure showing the new Mercenaries insignia and mixing Bumblebee’s head in Cliffjumper’s body. We can share for you several comparisons shots next to Earthrise Cliffjumper and the upcoming Netflix WFC Bumblebee. Bugbite was revealed as a fan-channel figure past August and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links: Sponsor Links:*TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*
