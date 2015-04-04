Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,682

Fans Toys FT-46 Tesla 2.0 (Masterpiece Scale Perceptor) Color Prototype Images





We can share for you new images of*Fans Toys FT-46 Tesla 2.0. This is an improved new version of the We can share for you new images of*Fans Toys FT-46 Tesla 2.0. This is an improved new version of the first Fans Toys interpretation of a Masterpiece style Perceptor, now featuring a more cartoon-accurtate design. Pre-orders have started to pop out via our sponsors links below, so you can secure your copy before it’s sold out. FT-46 Tesla 2.0 is scheduled for release in November 2021. See all the images attached to this news post and the join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links:* TFSource ,* Big Bad Toy Store ,*





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca