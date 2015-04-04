|
Fans Toys FT-46 Tesla 2.0 (Masterpiece Scale Perceptor) Color Prototype Images
We can share for you new images of*Fans Toys FT-46 Tesla 2.0. This is an improved new version of the first Fans Toys interpretation
of a Masterpiece style Perceptor, now featuring a more cartoon-accurtate design. Pre-orders have started to pop out via our sponsors links below, so you can secure your copy before it’s sold out. FT-46 Tesla 2.0 is scheduled for release in November 2021. See all the images attached to this news post and the join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links:*TFSource
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*
