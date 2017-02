Premier Edition TLK VOYAGER GRIMLOCK IN BOX PICTURES.

Thanks to Transformers Perú | Facebook we have a look at some Premier Edition Toys we have seen before, but me have the first pics of TLK Premier Edition Grimlock which is a repaint of the AOE Voyager Grimlock. The new light gray and silver deco looks great and maybe one of the better repaints of the mold so far. We can also catch a glimpse of TLK Slash colors.