The Transformers: Headmasters (Marvel Comic) To Be Released In Japan



Hero-X, the Japanese publisher who is releasing the classic*Marvel Transformers comics*in Japanese, now gives us a nice surprise with the announcement*The Transformers: Headmasters (Marvel Comic) To Be Released In Japan. Via Twitter , Hero X revealed the amazing cover of their*"Transformers Classics Special: Head Masters", drawn by artist Guido Guidi. This should collect the four-part mini-series published in 1987 by Marvel Comics. You can click on the bar to check the mirrored cover, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!





