Transformers: Bumblebee Movie TV Spot #3





And it seems the TV-Spots raining season is staring. Following yesterday's TV-Spot #2 for Transformers: Bumblebee, today we can share the TV-Spot #3 for your viewing pleasure. This new TV Spot is aimed to the Chinese market, but the audio is in English. Some extra seconds of previous scenes, specially with Decepticons Shatter and Dropkick,





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.