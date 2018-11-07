|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie TV Spot #3
And it seems the TV-Spots raining season is staring. Following yesterday’s TV-Spot #2*
*for*Transformers: Bumblebee, today we can share the TV-Spot #3 for your viewing pleasure. This new TV Spot is aimed to the Chinese market, but the audio is in English. Some extra seconds of previous scenes, specially with Decepticons Shatter and Dropkick,   View this post on Instagram #bumblebeemovie TV-Spot(3) #bumblebee #transformers
