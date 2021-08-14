Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Color Sample Images
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Otengu84*we can share for your more images of a possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper color sample. The images let us see Cliffjumper robot mode as well as close shots at the feet configuration, backpack and inner structure. This figure is a remold/redeco of the*the*Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0. While we have reported plenty of imagesof this figureoverthe lastmonths, keep in mind that we still haven?t heard of any official announcement or teaser about this figure.