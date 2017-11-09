Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers not inducted into Toy Hall of Fame 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,163
Transformers not inducted into Toy Hall of Fame 2017


USA Today reports on the outcome of the National Toy Hall of Fame 2017 induction. Transformers was one of the twelve toys to break through to the finals this year once again, along with the likes of the Magic 8 Ball, fellow Hasbro property My Little Pony, and Matchbox cars. We’ve been here before, though, and once again, Transformers was defeated in the final vote by this year’s three inductees, the Wiffle ball, the equally classic whodunnit board game Clue, and*paper planes. Yes, we scratch our head at exactly what is defined as a toy here (sand*was also a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers not inducted into Toy Hall of Fame 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bumblebee 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Jazz 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Starscream 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Doubleheader 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Pincher 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bludgeon 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Octopunch 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.