Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug In-Hand Images
Thanks to*Kevin Liu YouTube*channel we have our first in-hand aimges of the new Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug for your viewing pleasure. This is redeco of Earthrise Cliffjumper with a new head and the same accessories, so the mold features all the things you may like (or not) about the original Cliffjumper figure. The new black and yellow deco sure gives a new personality and looks great in both modes. We also have some comparison shots next to ER Cliffjumper. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US
