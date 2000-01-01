Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Shepp
Maverick Hunter
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 2,744
For sale: Combiner Wars Scrounge and Cybaxx, Computron poster
As the title says. I have in possession a Scrounge and Cybaxx, who haven't even been removed from their plastic shell.

I know there are those who are looking for just that figure from the entire set, and I don't much care for the character since I was more of a Sunbow G1 and less of a Marvel G1 guy.

In addition, I also have the poster from the CW Computron giftset, still in it's envelope.

$25 CAN (plus shipping) - Scrounge and Cybaxx (I'll cut the plastic shell around them so they'll still be right from the packaging).

$15 CAN (plus shipping) - Computron's hands and feet, loose.

$15 CAN (plus shipping) - Combiner Wars Computron poster.

Send me a message if interested.
