|
For sale: Combiner Wars Scrounge and Cybaxx, Computron poster
As the title says. I have in possession a Scrounge and Cybaxx, who haven't even been removed from their plastic shell.
I know there are those who are looking for just that figure from the entire set, and I don't much care for the character since I was more of a Sunbow G1 and less of a Marvel G1 guy.
In addition, I also have the poster from the CW Computron giftset, still in it's envelope.
$25 CAN (plus shipping) - Scrounge and Cybaxx (I'll cut the plastic shell around them so they'll still be right from the packaging).
$15 CAN (plus shipping) - Computron's hands and feet, loose.
$15 CAN (plus shipping) - Combiner Wars Computron poster.
Send me a message if interested.