|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #33 RI Cover Artwork
TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne
updates our July solicitations coverage with an in-depth look at his retailer incentive cover for Transformers issue #33: I also took the chance to color it as well. Still lots to figure out with computer coloring, but the best way to learn is to do. Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this upcoming publication! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Ed Pirrie (Cover Artist), Lane Lloyd (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist) “Lord of Misrule: Swindle’s II”. Bumblebee is a lot of things-an ex-Ascenticon spy, a wanted » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #33 RI Cover Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca