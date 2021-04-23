Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #33 RI Cover Artwork


TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne updates our July solicitations coverage with an in-depth look at his retailer incentive cover for Transformers issue #33: I also took the chance to color it as well. Still lots to figure out with computer coloring, but the best way to learn is to do. Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this upcoming publication! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Ed Pirrie (Cover Artist), Lane Lloyd (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist) "Lord of Misrule: Swindle's II". Bumblebee is a lot of things-an ex-Ascenticon spy, a wanted

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #33 RI Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



