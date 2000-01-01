All in all, I thought the Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus was a great updated rendition of the still fabulous Beast Wars version...but he was missing an alt mode. Enter DNA Design and their upgrade kits. While a few options of it exist, this is a detailed look at the DK-08 version. I show how well it incorporates in all modes, how to attach all included pieces (since the 1 sheet instructions are trash) and discuss the overall quality of the plastic and the product as a whole.
https://youtu.be/HMZl4XMxQbA