It’s been a while since we heard from Bumblebee: The Movie, and IGN breaks the silence
with an exclusive interview with leading actress Hailee Steinfeld. This latest interview hints at a potential new development which may link with what director Michael Bay commented few days ago
. According to miss*Steinfeld, there is a chance that we may see a whole new series of Transformers Spin-off Movies if ‘Bumblebee’ turns out well. I think that we’ll see how the first one does, how people receive it and how it turns out and then hopefully start the conversation and what happens » Continue Reading.
