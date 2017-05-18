And via usual Weibo leaker*???????????
*we get a nice picture of*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Scorn In Package. A very nice improvement from the original Deluxe mold from AOE and with a great-looking box too. Are you interested in picking him up? or would you prefer to keep your AOE previous mold? Click on the bar to see the picture and sound off at the 2005 boards.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Scorn In Package
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...