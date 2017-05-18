Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Tranformers: Salvation Subscription Cover
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,656
IDW Tranformers: Salvation Subscription Cover


Another great cover has surfaced on Previews World. This time is*IDW Tranformers: Salvation Subscription Cover featuring Trypticon.* We also have a small description of this number: “Exiled from civilization, the Dinobots are the last line of defense against the ultimate Cybertronian dinosaur-Trypticon! But how much are the Dinobots willing to sacrifice for a world that hates them? **Dinobots versus the biggest dino of them all-Trypticon! **John Barber and Livio Ramondelli finish their Dinobot trilogy that started in Transformers: Punishment and Transformers: Redemption!” In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 SRP: $7.99 Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member The Kup for the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Tranformers: Salvation Subscription Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Original 1986 G1 Trypticon Near Complete + Bonus Figures!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Repair Customize
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
Transformers Subscription Service ? TFSS 5.0 PRETENDER OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT OF CHANGEABLE FIGURES
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.