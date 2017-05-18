Another great cover has surfaced on Previews World
. This time is*IDW Tranformers: Salvation Subscription Cover featuring Trypticon.* We also have a small description of this number: “Exiled from civilization, the Dinobots are the last line of defense against the ultimate Cybertronian dinosaur-Trypticon! But how much are the Dinobots willing to sacrifice for a world that hates them? **Dinobots versus the biggest dino of them all-Trypticon! **John Barber and Livio Ramondelli finish their Dinobot trilogy that started in Transformers: Punishment and Transformers: Redemption!” In Shops: Jun 14, 2017 SRP: $7.99 Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member The Kup for the » Continue Reading.
