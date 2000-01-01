Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Titans Return Roadburn
To my shock , several inspirations fed the design of this guy. To my even greater shock, Roadburn, AKA Throttlebot Chase actually might wear this mold and design better than Bee.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j78WUsEgJj4
