Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 4 Revealed
* *we can share images of the new*Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 4. This wave focus on the Transformers movie from 1986 with 4 characters: Fallen Leader Optimus Prime Galvatron King Starscream Hot Rod Each ReAction figure stands 3 3/4′ tall, features five points of articulation, and comes packaged on a colorful retro style backing card. They are expected for release in September 29, 2021 for $18.00. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!
