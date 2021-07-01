Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,753

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Warrior Dead End Revealed



Thanks once more to Jtprime17, we have our first look at the Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Warrior Dead End figure. Dead End here is shown only in his robot mode – no vehicle mode images have been provided as of yet. We also have no release details, but keep an eye on TFW as we’ll keep you updated when we find out. Check out the image and let us know what you think after the break.



