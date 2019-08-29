Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,346

Good news for all fellow Canadian collectors! Friend site



More... Good news for all fellow Canadian collectors! Friend site Cybertron.ca *reported that the new*War For Cybertron Siege Ratchet*is out At Canadian Retail. Cybertron.ca member*Iron Moose & Banshee*found the new Siege Ratchet at*EB Games in Quebec. This figure is exclusive to this store in Canada. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*shared photographic proof of this sighting in our boards. Happy hunting to all Canadian collectors! Siege Ratchet will be a Walgreens exclusive in the US, but he hasn’t showed up yet. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for updates on this figure!The post Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Ratchet Out At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.