Old Today, 05:08 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,751
Cyberverse Cybertronian Villains Quintesson Invasion Review
IT"S AN INVASION! The Transformers Cyberverse Cybertronian Villains Quintesson Invasion 3 pack, featuring a Judge, Prowl and SHockwave (with mind control helmets. Neat set, but I have other plans for it!

https://youtu.be/dKfW8qskO0E
