World Of Warships Online Game X Transformers Collaboration Announced



Online video game*World Of Warships is collaborating with Hasbro's Transformers in a new campaign titled 'Transformers: Warships In Disguise'. Official Info: "We are happy to announce that World of Warships is partnering up with Transformers in a brand-new collaboration! Autobots and Decepticons will be introduced for a limited time as themed ship skins and commanders in a much-anticipated update planned for this September. Four iconic Transformers characters will be released initially as unique ship skins and commanders with recognizable phrases and voiceovers. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will set the stage for the heroic Autobots, with Megatron and Rumble to be



