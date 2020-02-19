Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,070
Transformers Cyberverse Creative Team: Throwback Thursday Animation Panels


Transformers Cyberverse Story Editor Randolph Heard posted several animation panels from the series, including one that missed the cut, detailing key creative steps in producing a show that you should already be watching. Before animation comes the animatics. Because they’re done loose and sketchy, the poses can be be great or need revision. But gotta love that first sight of Scraplet drool! Check out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Cyberverse Creative Team: Throwback Thursday Animation Panels appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



