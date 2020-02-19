|
Transformers Cyberverse Creative Team: Throwback Thursday Animation Panels
Transformers Cyberverse Story Editor Randolph Heard
posted several animation panels from the series, including one that missed the cut, detailing key creative steps in producing a show that you should already be watching
. Before animation comes the animatics. Because they’re done loose and sketchy, the poses can be be great or need revision. But gotta love that first sight of Scraplet drool! Check out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!  
The post Transformers Cyberverse Creative Team: Throwback Thursday Animation Panels
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca