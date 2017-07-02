|
Titans Return Voyager Broadside Released In The UK
2005 Boards user*HugeBadWolf reports that*Titans Return Voyager Broadside Was Released In The UK. The figure was spotted at a ToysRus in Reading, UK for 18.49 GBP which is 24 dollars aproximately. Happy hunting for all UK fans. You can click on the bar to share your thoughts at the forums, and don’t forget to keep your reports of sightings around the world.
