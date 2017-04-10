Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,331
HasCon 2017 details ? Toy reveals and exclusives confirmed


Hasbro have posted on the Transformers Facebook feed with some new details relating to their new all-brand convention, HasCon. The two big things here are that there will be some Hascon exclusive products (which the announcement mentions will also go up on HasbroToyShop after the event in limited quantities – think like SDCC exclusives). Also confirmed in this announcement are some Transformers product reveals. Given that HasCon is taking place in September, could it be taking over as the main place we get to see new releases from SDCC and New York Comic Con?

The post HasCon 2017 details – Toy reveals and exclusives confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
