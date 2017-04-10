Hasbro have posted on the Transformers Facebook
feed with some new details relating to their new all-brand convention, HasCon. The two big things here are that there will be some Hascon exclusive products (which the announcement mentions will also go up on HasbroToyShop after the event in limited quantities – think like SDCC exclusives). Also confirmed in this announcement are some Transformers product reveals. Given that HasCon is taking place in September, could it be taking over as the main place we get to see new releases from SDCC and New York Comic Con? The full text of the » Continue Reading.
