Franchise Designer Aaron Archer to attend TFcon Toronto 2017 Aaron Archer has worked in comics, toy design and creative franchise planning (trans-media) for over 25 years. Aaron spent 13 years on the Transformers Franchise where he was creative leader and partner across feature films, toys, video game, publishing, the ride, and animation projects. During his career at Hasbro/Kenner Aaron worked on a variety of unique brands including Star Wars Ep1, GI JOE, Batman, Alien Resurrection, Jurassic Park 3, and many other classic toy-lines. Aaron continues to develop personal art projects and is active in the toy and entertainment industry. Aaron shares his creative experiences and creation methods during speaking engagements and will seen in the 2018 Netflix documentary The Toys That Made Us.



TFcon is very happy to welcome Aaron Archer back to TFcon Toronto this year where he will be hosting a special Interactive Workshop. Tickets for this class will be available when TFcon Toronto 2017 registration goes online later this month.



