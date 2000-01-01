Aaron Archer
has worked in comics, toy design and creative franchise planning (trans-media) for over 25 years. Aaron spent 13 years on the Transformers Franchise where he was creative leader and partner across feature films, toys, video game, publishing, the ride, and animation projects. During his career at Hasbro/Kenner Aaron worked on a variety of unique brands including Star Wars Ep1, GI JOE, Batman, Alien Resurrection, Jurassic Park 3, and many other classic toy-lines. Aaron continues to develop personal art projects and is active in the toy and entertainment industry. Aaron shares his creative experiences and creation methods during speaking engagements and will seen in the 2018 Netflix documentary The Toys That Made Us
.
TFcon is very happy to welcome Aaron Archer back to TFcon Toronto this year where he will be hosting a special Interactive Workshop
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE
and SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
