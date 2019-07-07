|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 566 Now Online
Nobody on the WTF@TFW podcast eats paint, but somebody does have a Siege Springer! Tune in, find out who, and also hear a podcast about Transformers! You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 566
And be sure to check out our latest Transformers TCG podcast a debrief from Aaron’s time at the Origins 2019 tournament festivities:*WTF@TCG – Origins 2019 Debrief Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.