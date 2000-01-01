Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:46 AM
dingd0ng
Nexus Maximus
dingd0ng's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 2,080
LF: DX9 Richthofen (MP Powergilide)
Looking for a MIB or MISB DX9 Richthofen if anyone is looking to sell.

Shipping to Markham ON

PM me if you have one.

Cheers and Stay safe.
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng
