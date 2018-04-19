Just as the U.S. Hasbro Toy Shop catalog adds the figure
*and only a few days after its sighting at U.S. retail
, Hasbros official Transformers*social media
*channels bring us Studio Series Voyager Class Brawl in the latest installment of their Leaked From Cybertron video series! Transformers Brand Associate Project Engineer Mike is back, displaying the figure and explaining its design process. Todays video follows previous detailed views of*Studio Series*Blackout
*and*Grimlock
*& Power of the Primes Dinobots*Slash
,*Sludge
,*Slug (G1 Slag),
*Snarl
,*Swoop
, Grimlock
*and Studio Series Jazz.
Check out the clip and screen caps below » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Brawl
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.