|
Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Optimus Primal) Offical Images And Voi
Via the official Takara Tomy’s Twitter
and website
*we have a new set of official images of the upcoming*Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Optimus Primal) and some Voice Samples that were recorded for this release. We have a nice set of images in robot and gorilla mode showing several poses, and we can also check out the new carton-accurate deco of this release. As a nice extra bonus, Takara Tomy Website have uploaded three new voice samples. As we should expect, the voices were recorded for the original Japanese voice actor of Beast Wars Convoy (Optimus Primal):*Koyasu Takehito. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Optimus Primal) Offical Images And Voice Samples
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.