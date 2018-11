Transformers Trading Card Game: Windblade Preview From Wave 2

The official social channels for the Transformers Trading Card Game reveal a special preview of Wave 2, forthcoming in 2019: We’ve had a lot of folks ask us about Wave 2, and while we won’t be saying much until the new year, we wanted to reward our amazing community with something really cool a little early. Here’s a little sneak peek to whet your appetites and to say thank you so much for supporting the Transformers TCG with your incredible enthusiasm and positivity! We have some really cool, super exciting things cooking, and we’re looking forward » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Trading Card Game: Windblade Preview From Wave 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM