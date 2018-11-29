|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Windblade Preview From Wave 2
The official social media channels
for the Transformers Trading Card Game reveal a special preview of Wave 2, forthcoming in 2019: Weve had a lot of folks ask us about Wave 2, and while we wont be saying much until the new year, we wanted to reward our amazing community with something really cool a little early. Heres a little sneak peek to whet your appetites and to say thank you so much for supporting the Transformers TCG with your incredible enthusiasm and positivity! We have some really cool, super exciting things cooking, and were looking forward » Continue Reading.
