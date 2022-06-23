Hot on the heels of the reveals of the Transformers brand live stream
, now Hasbro designers Mark Maher and Sam Smith are treating us with some new images and turnaround videos of the new Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 line. First, Mark “Markclonus” Maher have shared on his Instagram account
a great group image of samples of the new Velocitron Road Hauler, IDW Blurr, Clampdown, Burnout, G2 Road Rocket, G1 Cosmos, Cybertron Override, and RID Scourge. Then, Sam “King Samlock” Smith have uploaded on his Instagram account
several CAD files turnaround videos of Road Hauler and RID Scourge » Continue Reading.
