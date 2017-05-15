Hot on the heels of The Bumblebee Movie logo trademark
, Hasbro has applied for another brand new*Transformers related Trademark at the United States Patent And Trademark Office. What’s interesting is the fact that the trademark description is very descriptive unlike previous Transformers trademarks. Cybertronics Trademark ID:*87443682
Trademark Date: 05/15/2017 Owner: Hasbro Inc. Trademark Description:*Toy robots; buildable toy robots; toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual forms The trademark is obviously a wordplay of the names Cyber + Electronics or Cyberton + Electronics. We currently do not know for what purpose this new trademark » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Applies For Another Transformers Trademark: Cybertronics
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...